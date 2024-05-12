Charge of racial harassment added to teenager’s list of alleged offences
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alfie Price, 18, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, appeared before borough justices accused of stealing an Audi A3 and attempting to take an Audi 6 on March 20.
He is further charged with burglary of a home in Lincoln Road, Hindley, on the same day in order to steal two sets of car keys plus a handbag and to having cocaine on April 16.
He has not entered pleas to these charges and is next due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on May 22.
In the meantime he appeared before Manchester justices charged with the racially aggravated harassment of Mansoor Ahmed on May 2 in Hindley and also to threatening him with violence.
He has pleaded not guilty to these charges and will appear before Wigan magistrates on May 17 for a further hearing to discuss the new charges. He has been released on conditional bail until then.