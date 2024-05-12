Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan teenager already charged with burglary, stealing a car and drug possession has now also been accused of racially aggravated harassment.

Alfie Price, 18, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, appeared before borough justices accused of stealing an Audi A3 and attempting to take an Audi 6 on March 20.

He is further charged with burglary of a home in Lincoln Road, Hindley, on the same day in order to steal two sets of car keys plus a handbag and to having cocaine on April 16.

Bolton Crown Court

He has not entered pleas to these charges and is next due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on May 22.

In the meantime he appeared before Manchester justices charged with the racially aggravated harassment of Mansoor Ahmed on May 2 in Hindley and also to threatening him with violence.