Charges dropped against Wigan borough police officer accused of sending indecent image to colleague

Charges have been dropped against two police officers over the sending of a suspected indecent image of a child.

By Kim Pilling
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 9:25am

The Crown Prosecution Service discontinued its case against Greater Manchester Police officers James Williams and Cameron Barker.

At a hearing in July, the court was told the officers did not believe the image was indecent and said it was a meme sent by PC Williams to his colleague as a joke.

Charges have been dropped against both police officers

PC Williams, 40, of Tyldesley, pleaded not guilty to distributing a category C image of a child in March 2019.

PC Barker, 27, of Droylsden, Tameside, denied possessing a category C image.

A CPS spokesman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has a duty to keep all cases under constant review.

“Upon further consideration of the evidence in this case, we concluded our legal test was not met and the case was stopped.”

The officers were suspended pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and any misconduct hearing.

An investigation by GMP’s professional standards branch is ongoing.