Charges dropped against Wigan borough police officer accused of sending indecent image to colleague

The Crown Prosecution Service discontinued its case against Greater Manchester Police officers James Williams and Cameron Barker.

At a hearing in July, the court was told the officers did not believe the image was indecent and said it was a meme sent by PC Williams to his colleague as a joke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charges have been dropped against both police officers

PC Williams, 40, of Tyldesley, pleaded not guilty to distributing a category C image of a child in March 2019.

PC Barker, 27, of Droylsden, Tameside, denied possessing a category C image.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CPS spokesman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has a duty to keep all cases under constant review.

“Upon further consideration of the evidence in this case, we concluded our legal test was not met and the case was stopped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officers were suspended pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and any misconduct hearing.