Charges of peddling heroin and crack brought against Wigan man
A 45-year-old has been charged with dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Wigan.
Kevin Riley, of Lamberhead Road, Orrell, stood before borough justices accused of possessing the two class A substances with the intent of supplying them on August 21 last year.
The case was sent to be further heard at Bolton Crown Court on June 5 and Riley was given unconditional bail until then.