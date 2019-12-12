Charity appeals to Wigan voters not to leave their dogs outside polling stations today

A charity has appealed to Wigan voters not to leave their dogs outside polling stations when casting their vote at the general election.



Images of dogs patiently waiting for their owners outside polling stations has become something of an internet phenomenon in recent years, with many eagerly trawling social media to see hundreds of images.

Dog Lost UK appeal

But some have warned that the viral trend could be leading to more pets being stolen while their owners are inside choosing their parliamentary candidate.

Fiona Monger, Wigan coordinator for Dog Lost UK, said: “Sadly with the increase of dogs being stolen, it’s not safe to leave them unattended anymore while you vote, or anywhere - shops etc. It takes just a minute to steal your unattended dog.

“Some polling stations will allow you to take dogs in with you while you vote, but please check with your local polling station for their policy.”

The electoral commission recently confirmed that dogs are allowed inside most polling stations, as long as they are kept on leads at all times.

Ultimately, the decision is down to the owners of the building that the polling station is in. If, in normal circumstances they would not allow animals inside, they will likely enforce the same policy on election day.