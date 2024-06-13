Charity warns how the Euros may fuel drink and drug crime across the North West
During the last football World Cup and Euros, there was a large increase in information given to Crimestoppers about both domestic abuse, and drug and drink driving incidents.
The Euros is an iconic festival of football that brings great joy when your team wins and heartbreak if your team is beaten.
Unfortunately, some families will never forget the day of a certain match because a loved one was a victim of a drug or drink driver or because of the injuries and suffering endured by a family member or friend who was a victim of domestic abuse.
During the last World Cup, arrests for drug and drink driving increased, as did the number of reported road accidents on big match days.
A recent study showed that when England loses a match domestic abuse rises by 38 per cent - when England wins it rises by 26 per cent. * The prospect of a match for some people is a fearful one.
The charity is calling on the public to speak up 100m per cent anonymously about those who regularly drug and drink drive and those who they see drinking above the legal limit or taking drugs whilst watching a match and then get behind the wheel.
Crimestoppers are also appealing to those friends, work colleagues or family members who are aware of domestic abuse to contact them. For many of the victims, it can be very hard to reach out for help or to report abuse; a report from a third party could protect the victim and may save a life.
Gary Murray, Regional Manager for the North West at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We hope that everyone enjoys the football, has a great time and acts responsibly. We are not targeting football or those who love the game, but those whose behaviour is affected by drugs and alcohol, alongside heightened emotions that may occur because of the results of matches, putting themselves and others in danger.
“Every piece of information given to Crimestoppers is important in helping to save lives on our roads and in protecting adults and children who may be suffering abuse.
“In over 35 years since we started, we have always protected the identity of everyone who has contacted us by phone or online - you will always remain anonymous.”
In an emergency, or if you see a crime taking place, please call the police on 999 or 101.
To pass on crime information completely anonymously, visit the charity’s website Crimestoppers-uk.org and fill in a secure online form anonymously or call the 24/7 UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
Please note: Computer IP addresses are never traced, and no-one will ever know you contacted Crimestoppers. For telephone calls, there is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and calls have never been traced.