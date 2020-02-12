Child abuser with no “morals or boundaries” sexually molested young girl several times

A child abuser with no “morals or boundaries” sexually molested a young girl on countless occasions, a court heard.

Jonathan Mather began assaulting the child when she was just four years old and the offences escalated in seriousness before he stopped when the victim was nine years of age.

Jonathan Mather

Although the incidents happened more than two decades ago in Wigan and Blackburn the victim only told the police at the end of 2017 and when later interviewed by police Mather denied the allegations.

He maintained his innocence at a trial in December but was found guilty of seven offences of indecent assault and one of indecency by a jury. They cleared him of one offence of indecent assault.

After his lawyer successfully argued that there were “exceptional circumstances” including the fact that Mather has mental issues following a road traffic accident when he was 15 years old, a judge imposed a suspended prison sentence.

The 39-year-old, previously of Wigan but now of Bardwell Avenue, Westhoughton, still maintains his innocence and after being sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court told the judge that he wanted to take a lie detector.

Judge Andrew Hatton sentenced him to two years imprisonment suspended for two years and ordered him to carry out 30 days’ rehabilitation activities.

Mather has to sign on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

He said that the victim “spoke of being abused countless times. Your sexual abuse was sustained and regular.”

The judge pointed out that his conduct worsened and including him getting the little girl to perform a sex act on him.

Cheryl Mottram, prosecuting, said that in an impact statement the victim told how the offending had led to her self-harming and she was over-protective of her children. It had affected all her relationships and she had to be drunk to relax in intimate situations.

She also stated, “I feel I don’t want to spoil his life. I don’t want revenge, I just want him to know it is not okay what he has done. I think he is a serious risk to other children…..He does not have morals or boundaries.”

Paul Treble, defending, said that Mather had been a child himself at the time of the offending and was 17 when he stopped his behaviour. He was in a serious road traffic accident when he was almost 16 years old which had a catastrophic effect on him “he is disinhibited and impulsive.”

He is married with a young son but has not been able to live with them during the proceedings. “He is a man with mental health difficulties and it is hard for him to acknowledge what he has done.”

Mr Treble added that Mather, who has no previous similar convictions, would benefit from help from the probation service which would benefit society and reduce his risk from medium to low.