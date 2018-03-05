Child kidnapper from Wigan back behind bars

A former child kidnapper from Wigan has been jailed for ignoring a court order that forbade him from associating with youngsters.



A year ago, Grant Wiseby was given an eight-month prison sentence for abduction and was also handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order, barring him from being on his own with under-18s.

But Bolton Crown Court heard the 26-year-old flouted the ruling on his release and had been seen out drinking in Wigan town centre with two girls in their mid-teens.

This sighting was then reported to the police, who trawled through town centre CCTV footage and found filmed confirmation of the claim.

The hearing was then told that, a short time later, officers stopped Wiseby because he was acting suspiciously and he gave them a bogus age and date of birth.

It was only after looking at the CCTV again that it was realised it was the same man wanted for associating with the teens and, on January 30, he was arrested.

Last month Wiseby, formerly of Wallgate and more recently of Devonshire Road, Atherton, pleaded guilty to keeping company with a child under 18, keeping company with a named adult and wilfully obstructing a constable in the line of duty.

This week, he was back at court to be sentenced to 14 months in prison.

It was investigating officer Pc Louise Dunne who pored over the CCTV footage to catch Wiseby breaking the order.

She said: “He showed a complete and utter disregard for the judicial system.

“Wiseby had been warned about associating with younger people and he chose to ignore it.

“Because of his arrogance, Wiseby breached his order and is now back in prison serving a longer sentence than the one he received last time.”