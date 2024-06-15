Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not guilty pleas have been entered by a Wigan man charged with 20 charges of historical child sexual abuse, including rape.

Daniel Dootson, 49, of Sunleigh Road, Hindley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to deny 10 charges of indecently assault, six of oral rape and two of attempted rape against a girl when she was of primary school age between 2000 and 2004.

He is also pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and sexual touching of a second girl from 2016 to 2021 when she was aged between five and nine.

