Child rape and other historical sexual offence charges denied by Wigan man

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Not guilty pleas have been entered by a Wigan man charged with 20 charges of historical child sexual abuse, including rape.

Daniel Dootson, 49, of Sunleigh Road, Hindley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to deny 10 charges of indecently assault, six of oral rape and two of attempted rape against a girl when she was of primary school age between 2000 and 2004.

He is also pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and sexual touching of a second girl from 2016 to 2021 when she was aged between five and nine.

A trial was scheduled to begin on February 9 2026 before which Dootson is on bail.