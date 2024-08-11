Child sex abuse and indecent image charge denials by Wigan man

A Wigan 44-year-old has denied child sex abuse and indecent image charges.

Gareth Vickers, of Woodcock House, Scholes, appeared before justices to plead not guilty to the sexual touching of a girl under the age of 13, taking a category B image and distributing the same.

He was remanded into custody and has since appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to apply for bail but it was refused.

He will now be remanded in custody until a pre-trial review on November 6.

The trial date itself has been fixed for January 6 next year.

