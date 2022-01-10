Child sex pervert duped by Wigan police decoy

Anthony Tully, 35, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to admit attempting to get the “girl” to engage in a sexual act and also send semi-naked or naked pictures of herself to him.

He also pleaded guilty to having sexual communications with a person he knew to be under the age of 16.

He was given a two-year prison sentence which was suspended for two years and put on an alcohol treatment programme for 12 months.

Bolton Crown Court

He must also complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities, complete a Horizon sex offenders’ programme and be under an electronically-tagged curfew at his home for six months between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Tully will also be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and must sign on the sex offenders’ register for the same amount of time.