Children taken to hospital after taking pink pills

Children in Wigan have been taken to hospital after taking pink pills and having a bad reaction to them.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) wrote on Facebook that officers had attended two incidents where youths had taken the tablets marked 'Moncler'.

The message on GMP Wigan West's social media page confirmed they had been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Parents in Wigan are now being urged to remain vigilant.

Inquiries into the incidents are under way.

The officer wrote: "I urge that you speak with your children if you believe they may partake in taking any kind of tablets at all."

Police in the Wigan West area had to deal with a number of anti-social behaviour issues on Friday.

A large group of youths also set fire to a number of wheelie bins in Alexander Park.

Police and fire crews attended and the young people responsible ran off after subjecting the emergency services to foul verbal abuse.

The police officer concluded the message by asking: "Do you know what your children are up to?"