Chorley death crash driver James Majury was using mobile phone apps, including a 'fantasy game' moments before M58 collision killed pupil Joe Cairns, 14, and teaching assistant Ann Kerr

A motorist who killed two people and seriously injured five others in a horrific motorway smash has admitted his guilty as their families watched from the public gallery at Preston Crown Court.

James Majury, 33 of Milton Road, Coppull, pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of teaching assistant Ann Kerr and schoolboy Joseph Cairns, 14, by dangerous driving on the M58.

Joe Cairns, left and Ann Kerr, right

Anne Kerr, 50, from Southport, and 14-year-old Joe Cairns, from Radcliffe, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the M58 at Bickerstaffe on January 8 last year.



Joe, a special needs pupil at Pontville School in Ormskirk, and teaching assistant Ms Kerr, had been travelling in a school minibus when it was involved in a crash with a HGV at around 9am.

The prosecution says Majury was distracted by a number of applications on his mobile phone for a lengthy period up to and including the period before the collision - with evidence showing phone activity until at least 8.41am.



They include a "fantasy game" called Hustle Castle, Facebook and a text message.

The accident happened at around 8.44am.



Majury has also admitted causing serious injury to five other people by dangerous driving.

They are John Hatton, Chris Whalley, and three boys who cannot be named for legal reasons.



Families and friends of the victims watched from the public gallery as he entered his pleas.



Prosecuting, Frances McEntee said the crown were seeking time for the preparation of victim impact statements.



Judge Robert Altham said he is glad to see the families are here, and explains to them that there will be an opportunity to come into the witness box on the day of Majury's sentence and read their own statements, if they wish to do so.



Mr McEntee added it has been explained to the families that Majury will be sentenced within a "framework" of sentencing guidelines.

The judge raised why it has taken so long to reach this stage.



Mr McEntee explained it was to do with the evidence around the defendant's use of mobile phone apps in the moments before the collision.



Defending, James Ageros QC asked for a pre sentence report but said he had advised Majury he was facing a long prison sentence.



He said the events had had a severe psychological effect on him.

Majury cried as his defence lawyer says: " He would like through me to express his profound remorse and regret for his actions and for their tragic loss."

Judge Altham agreed to a pre sentence report but added: "The defendant needs to understand this will be a substantial period in custody."

He ruled the defendant, who had been on bail, should be remanded into custody today given his expected sentence.

He is also disqualified from driving from today.

The sentencing has been set for a two day hearing over March 31 and April 1.