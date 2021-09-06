Chorley man accused of intimidating witness wanted after failing to appear in court

Jordan Wright failed to make a court appearance in relation to an alleged witness intimidation offence that occurred on June 9, police said.

The 27-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, with blue eyes and cropped dark brown hair.

Wright has links to Wigan as well as Chorley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have seen Wright or know where he is, call 101 quoting incident reference 1011 of June 10.

You can also email [email protected] or visit doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.