Chorley: Police officer assaulted by youths during out-of-control snowball fight and leads to juvenile arrest and dispersal order in town centre
Police officers were caught up in an out-of-control snowball fight in Chorley town centre last night (March 10), which led to a youth arrest.
Officers had been on patrol when they spotted the youths throwing snowballs towards McDonalds, which came ‘very close to hitting officers and members of public in the face’.
The incident, on Clifford Street, led to a dispersal order and a juvenile being arrested for public order.
Sgt Harrison, from the Chorley & South Ribble Task Force, said: “We DO NOT consent to a snowball fight and we will take positive action against any people who have been identified attempting to assault officers. Officers will be on duty all weekend and behaviour of this nature will NOT be tolerated.”
A Dispersal Order was put in place late yesterday evening, which means that anyone suspected of causing Anti Social Behaviour will be directed to leave the specified area (Map attached). If they fail to comply with the directions they risk being arrested.