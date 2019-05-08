Chorley teenager appears at Crown Court over Parbold woodland murder

A teenager charged with the murder of 18-year-old Alex Davies, has appeared in Crown Court for the first time.

The 17-year-old boy from Chorley, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not apply for bail when he appeared for a 10-minute hearing at Preston Crown Court yesterday afternoon.

Flowers left near the scene of the murder

Alex’s body was found by a walker in woodlands on Parbold Hill on Wednesday, May 1 at 5.25pm.

According to a Home Office post-mortem the Skelmersdale teenager had been stabbed and asphyxiated.

Alex, who worked at Home Bargains in Skelmersdale, was last seen near a railway bridge on Station Road, Parbold at around 2pm on April 29.

The following day Lancashire Police launched a missing person’s inquiry.

Tributes near scene of Alex Davies' murder

The 17-year-old will next appear at Preston Crown Court on Monday, July 15, where the charge will be put to him, and he will formally enter a plea.

A trial date has been set for Thursday, October 24 at Preston Crown Court.