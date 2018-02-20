City and Latics charged with failing to control players

Manchester City and Wigan have been charged with failing to control their players following Fabian Delph’s dismissal in Monday’s FA Cup match, and the clubs have been asked for their observations on crowd trouble at the end of the game, the Football Association said.

And Sergio Aguero is considering legal action claims he was spat and sworn at by a Latics' fan during their shock FA Cup defeat of Manchester City.

TV footage of the chaotic scenes appeared to show Aguero raising his arm to push away the fan and later having to be prevented from approaching him.

Press Association Sport understands Aguero has since reported the individual threw abuse at him and spat in his ear.

Aguero and City are yet to decide whether to take the matter further but will discuss with lawyers whether they think a common assault has occurred.

But it is understood Aguero will face no disciplinary action from the Football Association.

It is believed the governing body has reminded Aguero of his responsibilities, but it is also mindful of the situation City’s all-time leading scorer found himself in after thousands of fans spilled onto the pitch following Wigan’s win.

The FA is also understood to be taking no disciplinary action against players and staff from either side for the heated half-time row involving City boss Pep Guardiola and his Wigan counterpart Paul Cook.

The pair had argued on the touchline following Delph’s dismissal and television pictures showed Guardiola having to be restrained by colleagues in the tunnel, yet the FA is thought to be satisfied that no misconduct took place.

A number of Wigan fans also celebrated at the end of the field where City followers were sat, sparking further disturbances among both sets of supporters.

Advertising hoardings were ripped out and thrown onto the field along with other objects, while missiles were thrown from the field into the stand. There were also clashes between fans and police and stewards.

Police acted to restore order but two arrests were made on suspicion of affray following an incident outside the ground.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison of Greater Manchester Police said: "Football is a family event and the disruption that players and fans alike faced last night will not be tolerated.

"As soon as people were on the pitch, we immediately deployed our resources to the front of the stands, where they were able to keep the two groups of supporters apart and prevent any further disruption.

"Emotions always run high at football matches, and sometimes, this means that officers have to intervene to ensure the safety of the fans."

City have not commented but it is understood the Premier League leaders consider the stewarding levels inadequate for a game of such magnitude between two local rivals. They consider what occurred unacceptable and are concerned the safety of players was endangered.

Wigan, for their part, have been quick to launch their own inquiries.

Chief executive Jonathan Jackson said: "Whilst we appreciate that the vast majority of supporters who ran on to the pitch did so spontaneously to celebrate a famous victory, we were disappointed with the action of a minority of supporters who acted in an inappropriate manner.

"Player and staff safety is of paramount importance and we will conduct a full investigation."

The Football Association is assessing events and will take into consideration the report of referee Anthony Taylor and video footage before considering whether to launch its own investigation.