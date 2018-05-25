City fan’s ban for role in Wigan FA Cup disorder

A young football fan who threw hoardings during the disorder at the end of a high-profile Latics match has been banned from watching his team.



Manchester City supporter Jake Hughes was involved in the chaotic scenes at the final whistle of Wigan’s FA Cup giant-killing at the DW Stadium, borough magistrates heard.

The court was told furious away fans around Hughes, who admitted affray, surged forwards after Wigan supporters got on to the pitch to celebrate on February 19. A metal gate then gave way and Hughes, 19, ended up being hit on the legs by a police officer’s baton.

In what the defence described as a moment of madness Hughes, who had drunk several pints of beer, grabbed pieces of broken advertising boards and hurled them. No-one was injured.

Justices gave Hughes, from Droylsden in Tameside, a three-year ban on attending City games, imposing a list of conditions restricting his ability to travel.

Defending, Andrew Cowan said his client was not drunk and had attended the match with his father, who was also supporting his son in court. Mr Cowan said: “Throwing the hoardings is something he deeply regrets. This was a gesture, there was no real intention to hurt anybody.

“He is a hard-working young man who is devastated to find himself before the court.”

Asked if he had anything to say by the bench, Hughes replied: “What I did was stupid and I am sorry for it. It wasn’t really worth doing.”

His ban includes being barred from parts of Manchester city centre when his team are at home and from going in a number of pubs.