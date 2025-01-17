Class A drugs found and pair arrested after police stop car in Skelmersdale
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two people were arrested after police stopped a car and found a “significant quantity” of drugs.
The “suspicious” vehicle was seen at 1.15pm on Thursday on Stanley Road, Skelmersdale.
Officers followed and instructed the driver to stop on Larkhill.
A police spokesman said: “The male passenger fled the vehicle but was detained nearby. A significant quantity of class A drugs was also seized.
"A 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Skelmersdale, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.”