Class A drugs found and pair arrested after police stop car in Skelmersdale

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Two people were arrested after police stopped a car and found a “significant quantity” of drugs.

The “suspicious” vehicle was seen at 1.15pm on Thursday on Stanley Road, Skelmersdale.

Officers followed and instructed the driver to stop on Larkhill.

A police spokesman said: “The male passenger fled the vehicle but was detained nearby. A significant quantity of class A drugs was also seized.

"A 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Skelmersdale, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.”

