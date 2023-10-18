Closure order imposed to ban people going to trouble-spot Wigan borough property
and live on Freeview channel 276
Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council joined forces to stop people going to the building on Robert Street, Atherton.
A police spokesman said: “This action is in direct response to reports of disorder and criminal activity, which have been adversely affecting the quality of life within our community.
"Under this order, the premises will be off-limits to everyone except the tenant, Wigan Borough Council, and emergency services at all times. This order will remain in effect until January 12, 2024, with its enforcement being overseen by GMP.
"It's essential to note that any breach of this order may result in fines, imprisonment or both.
"We encourage you to continue to collaborate with us by promptly reporting any concerns related to anti-social behaviour and criminal activities so we can take action like this."