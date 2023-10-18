News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Closure order imposed to ban people going to trouble-spot Wigan borough property

A Wigan borough property which has been the focus of “disorder and criminal activity” has been hit with a closure order.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Oct 2023, 08:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 08:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council joined forces to stop people going to the building on Robert Street, Atherton.

Read More
Trial date set for Wigan woman accused of assault

A police spokesman said: “This action is in direct response to reports of disorder and criminal activity, which have been adversely affecting the quality of life within our community.

A general view of Robert Street in AthertonA general view of Robert Street in Atherton
A general view of Robert Street in Atherton
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Under this order, the premises will be off-limits to everyone except the tenant, Wigan Borough Council, and emergency services at all times. This order will remain in effect until January 12, 2024, with its enforcement being overseen by GMP.

"It's essential to note that any breach of this order may result in fines, imprisonment or both.

"We encourage you to continue to collaborate with us by promptly reporting any concerns related to anti-social behaviour and criminal activities so we can take action like this."