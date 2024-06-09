Community order for Wigan man who caused woman serious injury by driving without due care and attention

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan man who caused serious injury by driving without due care and attention has been banned from the roads.

Marc Aspey, 50, of Gidlow Lane, pleaded guilty to injuring a woman during an incident on Mesnes Street on October 1.

Wigan magistrates imposed a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and a driving disqualification, both to run for 12 months.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.