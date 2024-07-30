Community order for Wigan man's racially aggravated attack at Southport railway station
A Wigan man who carried out a racially aggravated assault at Southport railway station has received his punishment.
Robert O'Hara-Barton, 48, of Kendal Road, Ince, pleaded guilty to attacking a man on September 12, as well as failing to attend Sefton Magistrates' Court while on bail on December 13.
Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, with alcohol treatment for six months, 15 days of rehabilitation activities and a £120 fine.