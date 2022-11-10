News you can trust since 1853
Community punishment for man who verbally abused another and threatened him with a large screw

A shoplifter who threatened a man with a large screw and was verbally abusive has been given community punishments.

By Charles Graham
Wayne McMahon, 38, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, had appeared before Wigan justices to deny stealing a bike lock from Halfords and an Easter egg from Aldi on April 5 and also to using threatening behaviour, menacing Scott Highton and wielding the sharpened object on the same day.

But he was found guilty after a trial and was also convicted of failing to answer bail for a July 18 court hearing.

Back before justices, McMahon was ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and undergo alcohol dependency treatment.