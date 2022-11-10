Community punishment for man who verbally abused another and threatened him with a large screw
A shoplifter who threatened a man with a large screw and was verbally abusive has been given community punishments.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Wayne McMahon, 38, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, had appeared before Wigan justices to deny stealing a bike lock from Halfords and an Easter egg from Aldi on April 5 and also to using threatening behaviour, menacing Scott Highton and wielding the sharpened object on the same day.
But he was found guilty after a trial and was also convicted of failing to answer bail for a July 18 court hearing.
Most Popular
Back before justices, McMahon was ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and undergo alcohol dependency treatment.