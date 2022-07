Aidan Allen, 47, of Nook Lane, Golborne, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to flouting a sexual harm prevention order by failing to comply with annual notification requirements.

This put him in breach of the 2003 Sexual Offences Act, Wigan and Leigh magistrates heard.

Allen flouted a sexual harm prevention order

He was ordered to complete six days of rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work.