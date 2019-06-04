Company director fined after electrician plummeted two storeys suffering life-changing injuries

A local company director has avoided jail after an electrician plummeted two storeys through a damaged board, suffering life-changing injuries.

Karl Grice of Highmarsh Crescent in Newton-Le-Willows, pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety regulations following the incident, in which the man fell through an unprotected stairwell.

Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court heard how on December 1, 2016, the victim - Mr T Quirk - was working on a house in Nantwich when he fell from a damaged Youngman board spanning the stairs.

He landed on the concrete floor below suffering multiple fractures, a bleed on the brain and facial nerve damage.

Grice, who is director of Green Generation Renewable Services Ltd in Knowsley, appeared alongside other company director Sean Mullan of Argyle Road in Garston and self-employed contractor Steven Paul Dixon of Warmingham Grange Lane, Sandbach. All three pleaded guilty.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that two directors of the company were fully aware, along with Mr Dixon, that the damaged board was being used as a makeshift ladder and had used it themselves.

They were also aware of the unprotected edges of the stairwell, but had not carried out risk assessments, identified which control measures were needed, or implemented suitable safety measures to protect workers on site.

Deborah Walker, HSE inspector, said: “This incident could have so easily have been prevented.

“Falls from height remain one of the most common causes of work-related injuries and the risks associated with working at height are well known.

“Those in control of work have a responsibility to devise safe methods of working and to provide the necessary safety measures.”

Grice and Dixon were both given 16-week jail sentences suspended for 18 months, fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £2,000.

Mullan was also given a 16-week jail sentence suspended for 18 months. He was fined £1,500 and ordered to pay costs of £2,000.

The company, Green Generation Renewable Services, was fined £20,000 and ordered to pay costs of £2,548.28.