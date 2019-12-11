Controlled explosion carried out on ordnance thought to be from World War Two found in Wigan

A controlled explosion has been carried out on what is thought to be ordnance from World War Two found close to St James' Church in Poolstock.



Earlier today (Wednesday), police responded to reports of a suspicious item found close to the church.

The Bomb Disposal Unit in Wigan near to the scene

Bomb disposal officers attended and made an assessment that the device was potentially viable.

As a precaution a controlled explosion was carried out whilst a cordon was in place. This has since been lifted.

There is nothing to suggest this is terrorist related and the device is thought to be from World War Two.

Residents living nearby described the drama and spoke of their shock.

The bomb disposal unit at the scene

Steph Pugh, who lives on Poolstock Lane, said: "I'd not long got back home and I saw lots of police.

"I've heard there were a number in a field behind the lock on the canal who were searching for something.

"I've not lived here long and I'm shocked by what's happened as it's not something you see every day."

Another resident, of Tipping Street, said: "I was picking my daughter up from the nursery and I saw two PCSOs on the canal towpath and thought nothing of it.

A Crime Scene Investigation unit at the scene

"But then after getting back home and opening the door, I've seen all these police cars, bomb disposal unit and MOD officials."

People also took to Facebook as news of the incident developed.

Kerry Serrio said: “Just passed now, there was about five police cars, and a bomb disposal van and the guy was dressed in army gear.”

Kathryn Louise Molyneux said: “There was only one officer at 12.30pm when I was heading out on my bike.

Officers at the scene in Poolstock

“It looked like he was taking a statement off a man and a woman and the woodland was cordoned off, but on my way back home there were lots of police and it’s all taped off now.”