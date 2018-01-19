Convicted paedophile's neighbours want him evicted

Neighbours of convicted paedophile Lee Wilding today called for his eviction after he was spared jail.



Parents of young children living in Gorman Street, Springfield, were horrified when Wilding was not sent to prison for downloading thousands of indecent images of youngsters.

Related: Wigan paedophile's images included victims just months old

The families, who both live within metres of the 41-year-old’s home, are questioning their own children’s safety after finding out what he was doing behind closed doors.

“We want him out of that house,” said one neighbour, who has a one-year-old boy.

“We tried not to make a scene when we found out because we genuinely thought he would get sent down.

“I put it in a box at the back of my mind until now.

“What if he has pictures of our children?

“He’s got off lightly from a big sentence.

“He’s walked away from it scot-free.

“I’m really angry at the fact that he’s got away with that and he’s still in that house.

“It’s not just curiosity that is it, 4,000 images.

“I don’t know how I have kept so calm.

“I have waited and waited in the hope that he would get sent down.”

Another concerned mum, who has a 10-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old stepson, said that she felt forced to question her child about any contact she may have had with him.

She said: “We asked the children which neighbours spoke to them.

“My daughter said she had spoken to Lee.

“She said ‘he doesn’t really take us on he always has his phone up to his face when he is talking to us’.

“This is someone I thought was a really nice guy, really laid back.

“My main concern is: Is this just a starting point?’

“I don’t want us to give him the benefit of the doubt and then something happens to a child round here.

“There are some people out there who desperately want children and can’t have them then people like him who just view them as a sexual object.

“It’s just unthinkable - it’s sickening really.

“You see people robbing a car who get a bigger sentence than that, not that I’m saying that’s okay either.”

Both parents said that they feel more “paranoid” about the safety of their children on finding out about Wilding’s crimes.

“I just wish he would move out,” added the mum-of-one.

“He can’t be happy here knowing that no one wants him here.

“There’s always a petition if all else fails.”