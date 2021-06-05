Convicted sex offender admits attack on police officer in Wigan
A convicted sex offender has been given a suspended jail sentence for attacking a police officer and damaging his cell.
Christopher Whalley, 34, of Dorset Avenue, Tyldesley, stood before Wigan justices to admit breaching a sexual harm prevention order by failing to notify the authorities of an address change in January 2020.
He also admitted attacking Sgt Ashton at Wigan and causing £47 of damage to a police cell, both on November 18 last year.
He was given 38 weeks behind bars but the term was suspended for 18 months. He also has to pay £546 in compensation, court costs and a victim surcharge.
