Convicted sex offender admits attack on police officer in Wigan

Christopher Whalley, 34, of Dorset Avenue, Tyldesley, stood before Wigan justices to admit breaching a sexual harm prevention order by failing to notify the authorities of an address change in January 2020.

He also admitted attacking Sgt Ashton at Wigan and causing £47 of damage to a police cell, both on November 18 last year.

He was given 38 weeks behind bars but the term was suspended for 18 months. He also has to pay £546 in compensation, court costs and a victim surcharge.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court