Convicted sex offender performed three lewd acts in Wigan on one day

A convicted sex offender is back in prison after admitting performing three lewd acts on the same day in Wigan.



Paul Anthony Smith, 60, had been released from custody just 10 days before the incidents took place.

He has now been recalled to prison and will stay there while he waits to find out his sentence for the latest offences.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court was told Smith simulated performing a sex act and made comments to lone women on Monday January 31.

Some of the incidents took place at bus stops and he wore a balaclava to cover his face.

Katie Beattie, prosecuting, said: “He has gone to similar victims on their own in a public place.”

Police were contacted and CCTV footage was checked, leading to Smith’s arrest.

Smith, of Gorton Fold, Horwich, pleaded guilty to three offences of outraging public decency when he appeared before the court.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual offences prevention order imposed by Liverpool Crown Court in 2010, by simulating a lewd act in a public place, loitering around a bus stop, loitering near a woman he did not know and wearing clothing restricting the view of his face.

Ms Beattie said: “Mr Smith is a convicted sex offender. He is on the sex offenders register for life.”

Magistrates were told he was jailed for two years in 2016 for breaching a sexual offences prevention order.

He had 130 offences on his record, including indecent exposures, sexual offences of exposure and breaching orders.

Ms Beattie asked magistrates to send the case to the crown court for sentencing.

Dan Gaskell, defending Smith, made no application for bail as he was being recalled to prison.

Christopher Hallett, chairman of the bench, told Smith: “These matters are going to be committed to the crown court for sentencing on March 2 at Bolton Crown Court.”

Smith was remanded in custody until the sentencing hearing, though he was also recalled to prison in connection with the previous sentence.

On Friday, the Post reported Tasha Roche, 21, saw a man performing a lewd act near a bus stop in Wigan town centre last Monday.

She said: “I looked away and then back to make sure I wasn’t seeing things, only for him to look me in the eye.

“He was wearing a black balaclava, a black raincoat and joggers so that the only thing I could see was his eyes. He then proceeded to walk away.”

She “called her mum and cried” and gave a statement to police about what had happened.