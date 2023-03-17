Akeel Kadir is accused of conspiring to supply confidential information for payment.

A constable with Greater Manchester Police based in Bolton, he is charged along with three other men all from Bolton.

Akeel Kadir arriving for a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court

Kadir also faces three offences involving “knowingly or recklessly” obtaining personal data on August 22, 2018, March 2, 2019 and 26 March, 2019 without consent contrary to the Data Protection Act 2018. The 53-year-old, of Kilburn Road, Orrell, is charged with the conspiracy offence along with Junaid Patel, 33, of Edstone Close; Mohamed Soorma, 48, of Bankfield Street and Soyab Dhalech, 51, of Princess Road, Lostock.

The conspiracy offence alleges that between April 13, 2015 and November 13, 2019 at Bolton, Kadir conspired together with Patel, Soorma and Dhalech that as constable he would exercise his powers and privileges improperly.

This allegedly involved that he would access confidential information held on GMP systems: provide confidential information to those outside the force; carry out tasks in his capacity of a police officer upon the direction of, or under the influence of, others outside of the force.

And that he would also introduce a client to Apex Claims Management, whom he had met during the course of policing duties, and whose introduction took place during the course of his duties.

Kadir and Soorma both pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy when they appeared before a Liverpool Crown Court judge on in February last year and Kadir also denied the other three charges he faces.

They have been remanded on bail to await their trial, which is expected to last three to four weeks.

It was due to start in January this year, was then adjourned to mid-March and has now been put back to January 22 next year.