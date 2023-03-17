News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
8 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Corruption trial of police officer who lives in Wigan is delayed until next year

The trial of a policeman from Wigan who denies corruption charges has been delayed until next year.

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 2 min read

Akeel Kadir is accused of conspiring to supply confidential information for payment.

A constable with Greater Manchester Police based in Bolton, he is charged along with three other men all from Bolton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Police display haul of illegal tobacco after a series of Wigan borough shop raid...
Akeel Kadir arriving for a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court
Akeel Kadir arriving for a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court
Akeel Kadir arriving for a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court
Most Popular

Kadir also faces three offences involving “knowingly or recklessly” obtaining personal data on August 22, 2018, March 2, 2019 and 26 March, 2019 without consent contrary to the Data Protection Act 2018. The 53-year-old, of Kilburn Road, Orrell, is charged with the conspiracy offence along with Junaid Patel, 33, of Edstone Close; Mohamed Soorma, 48, of Bankfield Street and Soyab Dhalech, 51, of Princess Road, Lostock.

The conspiracy offence alleges that between April 13, 2015 and November 13, 2019 at Bolton, Kadir conspired together with Patel, Soorma and Dhalech that as constable he would exercise his powers and privileges improperly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This allegedly involved that he would access confidential information held on GMP systems: provide confidential information to those outside the force; carry out tasks in his capacity of a police officer upon the direction of, or under the influence of, others outside of the force.

And that he would also introduce a client to Apex Claims Management, whom he had met during the course of policing duties, and whose introduction took place during the course of his duties.

Kadir and Soorma both pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy when they appeared before a Liverpool Crown Court judge on in February last year and Kadir also denied the other three charges he faces.

They have been remanded on bail to await their trial, which is expected to last three to four weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was due to start in January this year, was then adjourned to mid-March and has now been put back to January 22 next year.

Greater Manchester Police have said that Kadir has been subject to restricted duties since his arrest on November 12, 2019.