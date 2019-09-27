Council starts legal proceedings to take back Haigh Hall

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Wigan’s historic Haigh Hall, after council bosses stepped in to terminate the lease with the hotel firm running it.



Wigan Council chiefs have given marching orders to Contessa, claiming it failed to comply with the terms of its contract.

Coun Molyneux and Craig Baker

Council leader Coun David Molyneux spoke exclusively to Wigan Today about the decision to take action.

He said: “We have started the legal proceedings to take back Haigh Hall. Obviously these legal proceedings are not something that will happen overnight because we have to go through the process.

“I’m probably being a bit careful in what I say because we are in that legal process, but we have known for quite a while the concerns of the general public and we have had concerns, hence the situation we now find ourselves in.”

Many people have been worried about the hotel and its grounds, particularly campaign group Friends of Haigh Hall Heritage and Open Access For All.

Historic Haigh Hall with the controversial locked gates

Concerns included access to the grounds when weddings were held, with a gate barring wheelchairs and prams, and the fire service pointing out the hall was not properly equipped with fire escapes so no-one could sleep in upstairs rooms - an issue which has since been resolved.

Coun Molyneux said: “I have had a number of people contacting me over the condition of the hall and the running of the hall. It has been a big factor in the decisions we made.”

The council believes Contessa has not met parts of the agreement stipulating that certain work should be done and certain milestones met.

These were items included in the contract when it was first signed and will be detailed as part of the legal process.

While Contessa will continue to run the hotel for now, town hall bosses hope they can reach an agreement for Haigh Hall to return to council control.

Coun Molyneux said: “It’s very much an asset that the people of Wigan cherish and I think it’s only right that it comes back to our control and we decide the future of the building.”

He said what happens to the building in future will be decided once it is back in the council’s hands.

And he moved to allay fears that the hall could once again fall into disrepair in future.

“I’m hoping it will stay as an asset that people in the borough will appreciate. That’s what we want,” he said.

“Long-term that will be determined when we have control of the building again. People have come up with all sorts of ideas so far.”

He was not able to give a timescale for the council taking control of the hall, as the legal process is still in the early stages, but hopes it will be “sooner rather than later”.

Coun Molyneux would not be drawn on whether the council would have to pay Contessa to terminate the contract.

He said: “It’s all part of the legal process. That will be for us to negotiate that and debate that.”

Haigh Hall Hotel has been used as a wedding venue and Coun Molyneux said any couples concerned about their upcoming nuptials should speak to Contessa.

He said: “A lot will be down to Contessa themselves, how they deal with that. We have a lot of sympathy with people who find themselves in that position and at this moment in time that will be between them and Contessa.”

Generally, the council’s decision to take action appears to have been welcomed by people across Wigan, as many had concerns about the hotel.

Coun Molyneux said: “People have responded saying thank you for what we have done and I appreciate that. I think when we make these decisions we hope we make the right decisions and people seem to be on-side and supportive of the decision we have made moving forward.”

When news of the council’s action was reported, the Friends of Haigh Hall Heritage and Open Access For All said it was “cautiously optimistic” and thanked everyone who had supported them.

They recently staged a peaceful picnic to remind them that this was still “their” place.

Around 2,000 people signed a petition criticising changes at the hall and there was a row about the painting of a dotted white line down the main drive, which some compared to an airport runway.

The group hopes that whatever happens to the hall in future, it will remain a vital part of the borough’s heritage.

A spokesman said: “We would like the focus to be on community usage and retaining open access to the public.

“It is a key part of Wigan’s history and should remain so.

“Haigh Hall is in the DNA of Wiganers and we will work with the council so that this will be the case for future generations.”

Wigan Today attempted to speak to Craig Baker, director of Contessa, on numerous occasions, via phone and email. He finally got back to us after several days to say he had no comment to make.

