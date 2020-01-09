Council tax dodge charge is dropped for former Wigan councillor

An ex-councillor accused of council tax dodging has seen the charge dropped.

Gareth Fairhurst, of Littleton Grove, Standish, had appeared before justices to face a liability order for an unpaid bill and costs totalling £1,279.92.

But the action has now been withdrawn by Wigan Council.

Following two adjournments, the case was scheduled to be heard this week.

Mr Fairhurst arrived at court but no council representatives attended, reportedly because the authority had deemed the issue resolved privately days earlier.

The former Tory and independent councillor has now applied to the town hall to claim costs he incurred, including lost earnings for days off work to attend court.

A decision on the application will be made on January 14.