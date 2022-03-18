Counter-terror police swoop on Wigan home to arrest man on bomb-making charges

Neighbours in Holborn Avenue, Poolstock have spoken of their shock following the dramatic swoop on the semi-detached house by officers shortly after 10am on Friday March 18.

The 59-year-old suspect could be seen being pinned face-down to the ground outside the address as police cordoned off the street and ordered that several homes be evacuated.

Forensic experts combed the address for clues and after the man had been taken away for questioning, residents were allowed home again.

Police at the scene, investigating inside a house on Holborn Avenue, Poolstock

One resident told Wigan Today: “I heard them shouting: ‘armed police!’ and when I looked out of the window I saw him on the ground with police on top of him.

"I’m shocked.”

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: “This morning (Friday 18 March 2022), officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West and GMP executed a warrant at an address in the Holborn Avenue area of Wigan.

A large scale police operation was launched at Holborn Avenue shortly after 10am on Friday March 18

“A 59-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of explosive substances under suspicious circumstances.

“The suspect remains in custody for questioning.

“The warrant was executed as part of an ongoing investigation into the purchase of materials that are known to be used in the manufacture of explosives.

“As a precaution, properties in close proximity of the address were evacuated while the scene was declared safe.”

The house which was the subject of a counter-terrorism raid

A neighbour said: "We were told to stay indoors and close our windows and they told some of us we had to evacuate our houses.

"I’ve never seen anything like this here before. Im shocked.”

Resident John Bailey who was getting on with some work on his property said: “I just walked in to find police here. We don’t know anything, police won’t tell us anything.”

Neighbour Kelly Marsdon said: “Someone told me there were police and that they had guns.”

The Poolstock raid comes only weeks after three men were arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Explosives Act following the discovery of suspicious chemicals at an address in Vulcan Road, Marsh Green