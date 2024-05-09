Counter-terrorism investigation continues as police remain at two houses in Wigan

Uniformed police officers, along with liveried cars and vans, were outside properties on Fairclough Street, Hindley, and Crankwood Road, Abram, on Thursday afternoon.

It follows the arrests on Wednesday evening of three men on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

The men, aged 35, 36 and 51, were arrested after raids in Hindley, Abram, Bolton and Great Lever and were taken into police custody for questioning.

After the raids on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, who holds responsibility for counter terrorism policing in the North West, said: “This evening we have executed a number of planned warrants as part of an ongoing counter terrorism investigation.

“Three men have been taken into custody for questioning and scenes remain in place as we conduct further enquiries. Today’s activity has been the culmination of much detailed planning and we have put measures in place to minimise disruption to local residents as much as possible.

“I understand that any time arrests of this nature are made it will cause concerns and people will naturally have questions. Although we can’t go into specific details of the investigation at this stage, I want to reassure members of the public that we do not currently believe there to be any wider threat linked to today’s activity.