Court backlog: two-year delay to Wigan sex assault trial
A Wigan borough charged with sexually assaulting a woman two years ago will have to wait almost as long to prove his innocence.
John McManus, 43, of Birchfield Avenue, Atherton, is alleged to have touched the woman without her consent on May 13, 2022.
Appearing at Bolton Crown Court, he entered a not guilty plea and was told that due to a court backlog his trial would take place on March 16 2026.