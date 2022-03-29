Court bill for Wigan mum who didn't prevent her daughter from truanting
A Wigan mum has been penalised by the courts for not preventing her daughter's truancy.
By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Kirsty Watson, 41, of East Street, Ashton, was proved guilty in her absence from a Wigan and Leigh magistrates' hearing which was told that she had failed to prevent the youngster from attending classes regularly at Cansfield High School in Ashton between September 6 and October 31 2021.
She was ordered to pay a fine, a contribution towards court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £354.