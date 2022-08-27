Court case dropped after death of Wigan man who admitted assaulting two people
A court case involving a man who assaulted two people and obstructed a police officer has been dropped after it was confirmed he had died.
By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 3:45 pm
Neil Baggaley, 40, of Jasmine Avenue, Worsley Hall, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and woman by beating them on July 7, along with obstructing PC Potts in the execution of her duty.
He was due to be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court, but the offences were withdrawn following his death.
Mr Baggaley died at Wigan Infirmary on July 27.