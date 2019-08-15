Court date for trio accused in fatal crash probe

A trio have appeared in court on charges relating to a fatal road smash which killed a mother of five.

Leon Kenny, 28; Kyle Doherty, 27; and Harley Greenwood, 20; were brought before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court earlier this week in connection with a collision in Bickershaw Lane on April 20.

Police received reports that three cars had collided – a Volkswagen Polo, a Mercedes C220 saloon and a Volkswagen Amarok.

Police and the paramedics attended but sadly Joanne, who was driving the Polo, later died in hospital.

Kenny and Doherty, of Warrington Road, Abram and Mains Avenue, Bamfurlong respectively, were charged with kidnap, while Greenwood, also of Warrington Road, was charged with assisting an offender.

The trio, who entered no pleas, will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on September 9.

Six people have now been charged in connection with the crash.

Lewis Fisher, of Poolstock Lane, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while uninsured, driving without a licence and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Joseph Pownall, 27 and of no fixed address, was charged with manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, kidnap and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Steven Fairclough, 32, also of no fixed address, was charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. They were remanded to appear at Manchester Crown Court on October 7.