Court date for Wigan man facing charges of drink-driving and failing to stop

A Wigan man will face magistrates after being charged with two motoring offences.

The 55-year-old from Hindley will be in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Wednesday September 18, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) revealed on social media.

He is charged with driving while over the limit and with failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The accused has not been named.

Police were called at around 12.30pm on Monday by a member of the public concerned about the erratic driving of a man in the Hindley area.