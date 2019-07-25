Court date set for Wigan man accused of rape

A man accused of raping a teenager has had his case sent to the crown court.

Shaun Furlong, 33, formerly of Bickershaw and now of Hampton Road, Heysham, is charged with raping a 15-year-old girl on December 28.

He appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court yesterday, but due to the seriousness of the allegation, the case could only be dealt with by a judge in the higher court.

The bench sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Furlong will appear on Wednesday, August 21.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.