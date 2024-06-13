Court no show: warrant issued for Wigan woman charged with motoring offences
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan woman who is accused of motoring offences after she mised a court hearing.
Nicola Perry, 49, of Greenwood Avenue, Standish, had been due to appear before borough magistrates charged with failing to provide an alcohol or drug specimen to police on May 12 and for driving a VW Golf on Warrington Road, Abram, without insurance that day.
But she failed to attend so police were tasked with tracking her down and arresting her.