Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan woman who is accused of motoring offences after she mised a court hearing.

Nicola Perry, 49, of Greenwood Avenue, Standish, had been due to appear before borough magistrates charged with failing to provide an alcohol or drug specimen to police on May 12 and for driving a VW Golf on Warrington Road, Abram, without insurance that day.