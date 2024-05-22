Court order: Wigan man who attacked and threatened family must complete hours of unpaid work

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd May 2024, 15:45 BST
A 64-year-old man convicted of attacking and threatening family members has been given a community punishment.

Frank Jenkinson, of Holly Road, Golborne, had denied assaulting Barbara Jenkinson by beating and making menacing phone calls to Michelle Jenkinson on May 7 last year, but after a trial at Tameside Magistrates' Court he was found guilty on both counts.

Appearing before Wigan and Leigh justices for sentence he was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

There is also the matter of £764 to pay in court costs and a victim services surcharge.