Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 64-year-old man convicted of attacking and threatening family members has been given a community punishment.

Frank Jenkinson, of Holly Road, Golborne, had denied assaulting Barbara Jenkinson by beating and making menacing phone calls to Michelle Jenkinson on May 7 last year, but after a trial at Tameside Magistrates' Court he was found guilty on both counts.

Appearing before Wigan and Leigh justices for sentence he was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...