Crackdown call after surge in burglaries in Wigan community

A surge in burglaries in Wigan communities has led police to issue a warning.

Neighbourhood officers have seen a rise in thefts in Hindley and Hindley Green in recent weeks.

Now they have called for residents to be “extra vigilant” when securing their homes.

Police are urging residents to be vigilant

Officers said people should keep their doors and windows locked and not leave keys in the door or in view.

Locals should also out for their neighbours, say police.

The crime wave comes as worried homeowners on social media call for police to crackdown on the problem and catch the perpetrators.

One resident reported that thieves had broken into their car on Worcester Avenue in Hindley and took all the items inside.

Another said those responsible were using a stolen silver Fiat Panda, while someone else claimed their niece had been waiting two hours to contact 101 only to get cut off.

Someone else added that they felt police were doing nothing to prevent crime and that officers were too often not available.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) Leigh, Atherton and Hindley district said: “Please be extra vigilant when securing your homes. The neighbourhood team have a rise in burglaries in this location.

“Enquiries are ongoing to bring these offenders to justice.

“Please keep your doors and windows locked and do not leave keys in your door or in view. Look out for your neighbours. “

They added: “If you see someone acting suspiciously in your neighbourhood let us know.”

To report a crime, contact police via the GMP website as an alternative to the 101 number. Always ring 999 in an emergency.