Officers from Leigh neighbourhood team were out on patrol over the weekend to enforce a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) covering the town centre. This prohibits intoxicating substances, begging and anti-social behaviour.

Several individuals were spoken to and their alcohol was seized/poured away, with their details forwarded to the council's ASB team.

Two street sellers were also detained for selling counterfeit perfume and headphones. Fifty bottles of counterfeit fragrances and 14 sets of counterfeit headphones were seized.

Some of the dodgy goods seized by officers in Leigh town centre

Police said enforcement action will now be taken against these individuals in partnership with the council’s trading standards team.

A social media post on GMP Leigh, Atherton & Hindley’s Facebook page said: "Lots of people have told us that anti-social behaviour within Leigh town centre is an important issue, especially on Bradshawgate.

"Whilst we've been making good progress reducing anti-social behaviour in the area there are still issues we need to tackle.

"Recently concerns have been raised about illegal street sellers and the manner in which they have been approaching members of the public.

"Your Leigh neighbourhood team have been out on proactive patrol this weekend and today, enforcing the Public Space Protection Order.

