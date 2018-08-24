Crackdown on carjack menace

An injunction has been taken out to curb reports of car-jackings, assaults and intimidation on a Wigan estate.

But an opposition councillor has called for care to be taken when allocating council houses in Livingstone Road, in Bryn.

Council and police chiefs took court action against an unnamed tenant of the flats there, preventing him from using or threatening violence towards his neighbours.

The steps were taken after reports of assaults, car-jackings, threats being issued to residents and break-ins in the area, off Priory Road.

If he breaches the emergency injunction, which was issued by Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, by returning or misbehaving, he puts himself a risk of being arrested and possibly imprisoned.

Council officials have confirmed that the order, granted after magistrates were satisified of the potential risks posed to residents, will apply for the next six months and is subject to further review.

Coun Steve Jones, who represents the Bryn ward, said: “This has been a problem ever since I was first elected.

“But it’s a very complex issue and I’ve raised this problem with the council on a number of occasions. I think it’s down to the quality of people who have been allocated housing there recently.

“There are lots of elderly residents who have lived there for years and they are the ones having the problems.”

He has called for the estate, which also includes neighbouring Elmsbury Street, to be kept aside for people with connections to the Bryn and Ashton area.