Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first day of the operation in Leigh saw three vehicles seized with one stolen bike recovered, two no-insurance prosecutions, one section 59 warning, and a notice of intended prosecution served.

Operation Handbrake is a part of Wigan Borough’s Community Safety Partnership work, which sees Wigan Council team up with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and other partners to tackle community concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locations are intelligence-led and will feature support from the Wigan Council antisocial behaviour team, Environmental Services, our Specialist Operations branch and our local neighbourhood policing team.

In the first day of action, three seizures were made, with one stolen off-road bike recovered.

Officers utilised a wide range of tactics including the use of a drone to locate and track riders.

Wigan borough has approximately 70 per cent of its area designated as greenspace, with two canals running through large parts of the borough.

This attracts a growing number of unauthorised off-road motorbikes and quad bikes which use the public rights of way, bridleways, canal towpaths and loop lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their presence and the way they are driven brings them into conflict with the legitimate users of greenspaces.

Officers utilised a wide range of tactics including the use of a drone to locate and track riders

Coun Dane Anderton, portfolio holder for police, crime, and civil contingencies, said: “We are proud to work in partnership with GMP to deliver this important operation, the first patrol has already made a big impact and we intend to carry out the operation throughout the borough, targeting hotspot areas.

“The safety of our residents is paramount, and everyone should be entitled to enjoy our public spaces all year round.

“These patrols reassure our residents that we take our responsibility to ensure our local areas are safe and enjoyable very seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Resident intelligence is really important to helping stop ASB, if you have witnessed or been affected by off-road vehicles, please report it to us.”

Sgt Dan Canavan, of GMP’s neighbourhood policing team based in Leigh, said: “The aim of this operation is to work with partners and the communities to reduce the impact of off-road bikes, which are causing antisocial behaviour, through a targeted and tactical approach. Intelligence gathering will be a key area of work to develop new opportunities for future prevention.

“We want to create safer spaces in the community and with the help of our partners, we have undertaken a proactive and intelligence-led, highly visible operation, getting these dangerous bikes away from areas which residents enjoy.

“We’ve had several reports from members of the public who are fed up with off-road bikes and the antisocial behaviour they bring, causing disruption to the walkers, cyclists and families who want to enjoy our green spaces across the Wigan district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This operation showcases the resources we have to tackling this issue and the incentives being taken by our partner agencies.

“I hope these results bring positivity to not only the district but Greater Manchester as a whole given it is an innovative way of tackling a wide-spread problem which damages the quality of life of many residents.”

Insp Sam Davies, of the Wigan neighbourhood team added: “Both police and the Community Safety Partnership recognise the issues the illegal use of off-road vehicles causes within the community and this operation is just the start of what will be regular activity across the Wigan borough.

“Our teams will be deployed based on the latest intelligence provided so I urge anyone who wishes to speak to us regarding this matter to reach out as soon as possible. Our officers will take positive action which may result in prosecutions, vehicles being seized on the day, or intelligence being gathered and follow ups being made after the event.

“Ultimately those individuals who wish to use off-road vehicles illegally need to understand they are having a serious, detrimental impact, on the quality of life of local residents and there will be repercussions for their behaviour. This also applies to those who assist in transporting off road vehicles to and from locations across the borough.”

Operation handbrake will be carried out across the borough, officers and volunteers will continue to share advice and tips on how to report off-road vehicles during the patrol days.