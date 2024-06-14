Crime appeal: description of would-be shed burglar issued by Wigan police
Police have issued a descripion of the intruder who scaled a back fence at the property in Tyldesley this week in order to get into the garden but then aborted the raid.
He is described as a white male in his late 30s or early 40s, of thin build with short brown hair, wearing a dark blue hoodie and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.
A post by GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said that he gave up on the break-in when an occupant of the nearby house shouted at him.
But it does not give a time and date for the incident nor a precise location.
It added: “If you have any information regarding this incident, or any criminality in your area, please report this to us on 101.
"Alternatively, you can report this completely anonymously online through #Crimestoppers or by calling them on 0800 555111.”