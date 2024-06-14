Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A burglar who tried breaking into a Wigan borough home’s shed by smashing the lock off with a large rock fled empty handed after the victim scared him off.

Police have issued a descripion of the intruder who scaled a back fence at the property in Tyldesley this week in order to get into the garden but then aborted the raid.

He is described as a white male in his late 30s or early 40s, of thin build with short brown hair, wearing a dark blue hoodie and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued a description of the intruder who tried breaking into a garden shed

A post by GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said that he gave up on the break-in when an occupant of the nearby house shouted at him.

But it does not give a time and date for the incident nor a precise location.

It added: “If you have any information regarding this incident, or any criminality in your area, please report this to us on 101.