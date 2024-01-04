Criminal damage and double assault charges brought against 21-year-old Wigan woman
A Wigan 21-year-old has been accused of assaulting two people and criminal damage.
Chloe Smith, from Thirlmere Road, Hindley, appeared before justices charged with the common assault of Mia Heyes and Joshua Marsh and also causeding £700 damage to Ms Heyes's front door.
The case was adjourned until January 25.