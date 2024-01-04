News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Criminal damage and double assault charges brought against 21-year-old Wigan woman

A Wigan 21-year-old has been accused of assaulting two people and criminal damage.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chloe Smith, from Thirlmere Road, Hindley, appeared before justices charged with the common assault of Mia Heyes and Joshua Marsh and also causeding £700 damage to Ms Heyes's front door.

The case was adjourned until January 25.