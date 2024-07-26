Crown court date for 49-year-old man accused of assault and strangulation
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan borough man accused of attacking two people will stand trial in the crown court.
Matthew Jones, 49, of Orchard Close, Leigh, is charged with strangling Jamie Jones and the common assault of Frederick Jones.
Both incidents allegedly happened on July 20.
No pleas have yet been entered and Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will be held on Monday, August 26.
He was remanded in custody until then.