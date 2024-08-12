Crown court date for man accused of assaulting and strangling woman

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:30 GMT
A man has been charged with assaulting a woman and strangling her.

Khalid Alwssila, 42, of Little Pasture, Leigh, is alleged to have carried out the attack in Bolton on August 2.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on September 11.

He was remanded in custody until then.

