Crown court date for man accused of assaulting and strangling woman
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has been charged with assaulting a woman and strangling her.
Khalid Alwssila, 42, of Little Pasture, Leigh, is alleged to have carried out the attack in Bolton on August 2.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on September 11.
He was remanded in custody until then.