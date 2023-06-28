News you can trust since 1853
Crown court date for man accused of causing death of Wigan grandmother by dangerous driving

A man accused of causing the death of a Wigan grandmother has appeared in court for the first time.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Chad Rimington, 32, of no fixed address, stood before Wigan magistrates charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death when driving an unlicensed and uninsured vehicle.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on Monday, July 31.

Chad Rimington
Rimington was remanded in custody until then.

The charges relate to the death of Kathleen Kirby, who was seriously injured when she was hit by a van while walking along Bolton Road, Ashton, on Monday afternoon.

The van had been in a collision with a car, which was being pursued by police at the time.

Ms Kirby was taken to hospital for treatment, but she was confirmed to have died later that day.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

In a statement, her family said: “Our hearts are broken forever as today we lost our beloved mum, nanna, sister, partner, aunty and best friend to so many.

"She took everyone under her wing, only ever seeing the good in everyone. Kathleen would be there no matter what and was the rock of our family, she held everyone together with her strength and passion for life.

"She will never be forgotten and we will all make her proud in everything we do. Love you always and forever, mum, nanna, partner and sister, always in our hearts.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now looking into the actions of Greater Manchester Police officers before her death.