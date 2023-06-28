Crown court date for man accused of causing death of Wigan grandmother by dangerous driving

Chad Rimington, 32, of no fixed address, stood before Wigan magistrates charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death when driving an unlicensed and uninsured vehicle.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on Monday, July 31.

Chad Rimington

Rimington was remanded in custody until then.

The charges relate to the death of Kathleen Kirby, who was seriously injured when she was hit by a van while walking along Bolton Road, Ashton, on Monday afternoon.

The van had been in a collision with a car, which was being pursued by police at the time.

Ms Kirby was taken to hospital for treatment, but she was confirmed to have died later that day.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

In a statement, her family said: “Our hearts are broken forever as today we lost our beloved mum, nanna, sister, partner, aunty and best friend to so many.

"She took everyone under her wing, only ever seeing the good in everyone. Kathleen would be there no matter what and was the rock of our family, she held everyone together with her strength and passion for life.